Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

Digital Ally Price Performance

Shares of DGLY stock opened at $0.35 on Friday. Digital Ally has a 12-month low of $0.34 and a 12-month high of $1.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a 200-day moving average of $0.75.

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $9.35 million during the quarter. Digital Ally had a net margin of 4.08% and a return on equity of 2.87%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Digital Ally

Digital Ally Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Digital Ally stock. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in Digital Ally, Inc. ( NASDAQ:DGLY Get Rating ) by 449.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,945 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 61,305 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.15% of Digital Ally worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.90% of the company’s stock.

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging, storage, and disinfectant and related safety products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. It operates through Video Solutions, Revenue Cycle Management, and Ticketing segments.

