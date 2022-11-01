Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) Shares Purchased by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 68.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 167,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,647 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Diageo were worth $29,088,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC increased its holdings in Diageo by 135.5% in the second quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in Diageo during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC bought a new position in Diageo during the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Howe & Rusling Inc. grew its position in shares of Diageo by 111.5% in the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Diageo stock traded up $0.79 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $167.76. The stock had a trading volume of 8,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,723. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.53. Diageo plc has a 1 year low of $160.09 and a 1 year high of $223.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $171.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $180.36.

Diageo Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 26th were issued a $2.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2%. This is a positive change from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.57.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,300 ($39.87) to GBX 3,350 ($40.48) in a report on Monday, September 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Diageo from GBX 4,400 ($53.17) to GBX 4,550 ($54.98) in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,040 ($60.90) to GBX 5,430 ($65.61) in a research report on Friday, July 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Diageo in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4,198.75.

Diageo Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.