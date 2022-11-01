Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Acquired by X Square Capital LLC

X Square Capital LLC boosted its stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 121.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,032 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,785 shares during the period. X Square Capital LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 36.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,774,464 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $459,821,000 after buying an additional 2,083,360 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Devon Energy by 276.7% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,373,320 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $143,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,220 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Devon Energy during the second quarter worth $54,259,000. 79.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Devon Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE DVN traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $77.19. 397,817 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,864,384. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $35.55 and a 1 year high of $79.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $50.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.42. The business has a 50 day moving average of $69.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $65.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. Devon Energy had a net margin of 30.65% and a return on equity of 48.58%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 132.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DVN has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays set a $89.00 price objective on shares of Devon Energy in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Devon Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.37.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

Recommended Stories

