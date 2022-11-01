Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €7.80 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €7.80 ($7.96) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €4.75 ($4.85) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, October 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.70 ($7.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €8.50 ($8.67) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Monday, October 24th.

Get Deutsche Lufthansa alerts:

Deutsche Lufthansa Trading Up 1.8 %

ETR LHA opened at €6.94 ($7.08) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.47. Deutsche Lufthansa has a 52-week low of €5.24 ($5.35) and a 52-week high of €7.92 ($8.08). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €6.15 and a 200 day moving average price of €6.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 198.39.

Deutsche Lufthansa Company Profile

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 100 destinations in over 50 countries. The company's Logistics Business segment offers transport services for various cargoes, including general cargo, dangerous goods, valuables, vulnerable, perishables, live animals, courier, emergency, airmail/e-commerce, and temperature sensitive goods services approximately 300 destinations in 100 countries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Lufthansa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.