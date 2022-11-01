Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators Decreases Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators reduced its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,413 shares during the quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators’ holdings in Chevron were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in Chevron during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cordant Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $34,000. Orion Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 85.0% in the first quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 222 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chevron in the first quarter valued at $36,000. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on CVX shares. Societe Generale upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC downgraded shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.60.

Chevron Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of CVX traded up $2.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $183.48. The stock had a trading volume of 281,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,219,910. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.73 and a fifty-two week high of $183.84. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.33. The firm has a market cap of $360.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.22 by $0.34. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 14.36% and a return on equity of 22.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 49.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.48 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th will be given a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.31%.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,129.73. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 22,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.39, for a total transaction of $3,631,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,129.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 130,300 shares of company stock valued at $21,178,803 over the last three months. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

