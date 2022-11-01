Definity Financial (TSE:DFY) Hits New 12-Month High at $40.85

Definity Financial Co. (TSE:DFY – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$40.85 and last traded at C$40.81, with a volume of 11871 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$40.35.

DFY has been the subject of several research reports. Cormark increased their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays upped their price objective on Definity Financial from C$41.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Friday. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Definity Financial from C$39.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Definity Financial from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on shares of Definity Financial from C$38.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$41.20.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$38.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$35.47. The firm has a market cap of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 29.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Definity Financial ( TSE:DFY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported C$0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.36 by C$0.06. The company had revenue of C$801.80 million during the quarter.

Definity Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance products in Canada. It offers personal insurance products, including auto, property, general and umbrella liability, and pet insurance products to individuals under the Economical, Sonnet, Family, Petsecure, and Peppermint brands; and commercial insurance products comprising fleet, commercial auto, property, liability, and specialty insurance products to businesses under the Economical brand name.

