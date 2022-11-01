DataHighway (DHX) Self Reported Market Cap Achieves $148.34 Million

DataHighway (DHX) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on November 1st. One DataHighway coin can now be bought for approximately $4.65 or 0.00022722 BTC on major exchanges. DataHighway has a market capitalization of $148.34 million and approximately $951,583.00 worth of DataHighway was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, DataHighway has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DataHighway alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00003147 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000293 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0744 or 0.00000363 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0593 or 0.00000290 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,463.93 or 0.31581650 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0731 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00012335 BTC.

About DataHighway

DataHighway launched on April 1st, 2021. DataHighway’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,878,056 coins. DataHighway’s official website is www.datahighway.com. DataHighway’s official Twitter account is @datahighway_dhx and its Facebook page is accessible here.

DataHighway Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “DataHighway (DHX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021. DataHighway has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of DataHighway is 4.49490982 USD and is down -7.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $933,954.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.datahighway.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DataHighway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade DataHighway should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DataHighway using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for DataHighway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DataHighway and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.