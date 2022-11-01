CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) Stock Price Down 5.4%

CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 5.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $148.27 and last traded at $148.38. 10,508 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 427,038 shares. The stock had previously closed at $156.91.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CYBR shares. KeyCorp upped their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Friday, September 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $187.00 price target on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, September 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on CyberArk Software from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on CyberArk Software in a report on Thursday, September 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $178.90.
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $148.70 and a 200-day moving average of $142.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 2.81.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RGM Capital LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.3% during the first quarter. RGM Capital LLC now owns 1,157,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $195,261,000 after purchasing an additional 36,667 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in CyberArk Software by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,129,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $190,644,000 after buying an additional 86,160 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in CyberArk Software by 5.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,114,055 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,554,000 after acquiring an additional 61,334 shares during the period. abrdn plc raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 575,354 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,023,000 after acquiring an additional 5,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its stake in CyberArk Software by 475.5% during the first quarter. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC now owns 566,077 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $95,525,000 after acquiring an additional 467,706 shares in the last quarter. 88.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sales software-based security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager that offers risk-based credential security and session management to protect against attacks involving privileged access; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide fast, easy, and secure privileged access to third-party vendors; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Cloud Entitlements Manager, a SaaS solution, which reduces risk that arises from excessive privileges by implementing least privilege across cloud environments.
