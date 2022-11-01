CSG Systems International (CSGS) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect CSG Systems International to post earnings of $0.91 per share for the quarter. CSG Systems International has set its FY 2022 guidance at $3.44-$3.68 EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The technology company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $243.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $265.10 million. CSG Systems International had a net margin of 4.21% and a return on equity of 21.23%. On average, analysts expect CSG Systems International to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CSG Systems International Stock Down 0.5 %

CSGS opened at $64.67 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.19 and a beta of 0.81. CSG Systems International has a 52 week low of $49.61 and a 52 week high of $66.58. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $57.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.04.

CSG Systems International Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CSG Systems International

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. CSG Systems International’s payout ratio is 75.71%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 201.0% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,978 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,943 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 5,817 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 32,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Willis Investment Counsel grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 47.7% during the 1st quarter. Willis Investment Counsel now owns 33,575 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,134,000 after purchasing an additional 10,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in CSG Systems International by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 523,227 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,220 shares in the last quarter. 94.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded CSG Systems International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 24th. Benchmark assumed coverage on CSG Systems International in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, CSG Systems International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

CSG Systems International Company Profile

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management and digital monetization, customer engagement, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private SaaS based platform; related solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

