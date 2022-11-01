Critical Analysis: Senseonics (SENS) vs. Its Peers

Senseonics (NYSE:SENS – Get Rating) is one of 26 public companies in the “Process control instruments” industry, but how does it contrast to its rivals? We will compare Senseonics to related companies based on the strength of its profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, dividends, risk and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Senseonics and its rivals revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Senseonics alerts:

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Senseonics $13.68 million -$302.47 million 5.95 Senseonics Competitors $2.89 billion $516.56 million -17.65

Senseonics’ rivals have higher revenue and earnings than Senseonics. Senseonics is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility and Risk

Profitability

Senseonics has a beta of 0.95, indicating that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Senseonics’ rivals have a beta of 0.79, indicating that their average share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Senseonics and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Senseonics 2,317.41% -132.13% 88.83% Senseonics Competitors 216.81% -20.10% 11.01%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

24.2% of Senseonics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.3% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by institutional investors. 3.2% of Senseonics shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 11.6% of shares of all “Process control instruments” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Senseonics and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Senseonics 0 0 0 0 N/A Senseonics Competitors 94 652 1411 21 2.62

As a group, “Process control instruments” companies have a potential upside of 23.80%. Given Senseonics’ rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Senseonics has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Summary

Senseonics rivals beat Senseonics on 6 of the 9 factors compared.

Senseonics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Senseonics Holdings, Inc., a medical technology company, develops and commercializes continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) systems for people with diabetes in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's products include Eversense and Eversense XL, which are implantable CGM systems to measure glucose levels in people with diabetes through an under-the-skin sensor, a removable and rechargeable smart transmitter, and a convenient app for real-time diabetes monitoring and management for a period of up to six months. It serves healthcare providers and patients through a network of distributors and strategic fulfillment partners. The company has a collaboration agreement with the University Hospitals Accountable Care Organization. Senseonics Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Germantown, Maryland.

Receive News & Ratings for Senseonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Senseonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.