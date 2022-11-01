Crestwood Equity Partners (NYSE:CEQP) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 70,204 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the previous session’s volume of 409,173 shares.The stock last traded at $30.79 and had previously closed at $30.70.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on CEQP shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Crestwood Equity Partners from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Crestwood Equity Partners in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Crestwood Equity Partners has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.75.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of -218.93 and a beta of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $28.68 and a 200 day moving average of $27.78.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.655 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 4th. This represents a $2.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.42%. Crestwood Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,871.43%.

In other Crestwood Equity Partners news, major shareholder Energy Corp Chord sold 11,400,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.71, for a total value of $304,494,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,585,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $256,033,192.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,527,324 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $60,858,000 after purchasing an additional 93,696 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 2,222,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $66,507,000 after buying an additional 427,348 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its holdings in Crestwood Equity Partners by 27.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,679,018 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $40,431,000 after acquiring an additional 364,200 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Crestwood Equity Partners by 108.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,381,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,327,000 after acquiring an additional 717,779 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Crestwood Equity Partners by 9.8% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,192,637 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $35,684,000 after purchasing an additional 106,657 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.81% of the company’s stock.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP develops, acquires, owns, controls, and operates assets and operations in the energy midstream sector in the United States. It operates through three segments: Gathering and Processing North; Gathering and Processing South; and Storage and Logistics. The Gathering and Processing North segment offers natural gas, crude oil, and produced water gathering, compression, treating, processing, and disposal services to producers in the Williston Basin and Powder River Basin.

