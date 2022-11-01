Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Short Interest Up 7.4% in October

Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,760,000 shares, a growth of 7.4% from the September 30th total of 11,880,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,970,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GLW. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Corning from $37.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Corning in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fox Advisors downgraded Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Corning

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Corning during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the 3rd quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Corning by 589.3% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 965 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.00% of the company’s stock.

Corning Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE GLW traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $32.17. 4,109,742 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,061,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.66. Corning has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $43.47.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 12.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Corning will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 17th. Corning’s payout ratio is currently 50.47%.

About Corning

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

