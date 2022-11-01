Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at National Bankshares

Converge Technology Solutions (TSE:CTS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$12.00 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 80.18% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$12.00 to C$11.00 in a report on Friday. Eight Capital lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$14.50 to C$11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$9.50 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on shares of Converge Technology Solutions from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$11.17.

Get Converge Technology Solutions alerts:

Converge Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTS stock traded down C$0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$5.55. 346,088 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 732,521. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of C$4.85 and a 1-year high of C$12.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$6.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$6.28. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 69.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.83.

About Converge Technology Solutions

Converge Technology Solutions ( TSE:CTS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported C$0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C$0.06. The business had revenue of C$596.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$570.63 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Converge Technology Solutions will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions for corporate and government institutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Converge Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Converge Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.