Contrasting Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD) & Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS)

Aris Water Solutions (NYSE:ARIS – Get Rating) and Superior Energy Services (OTCMKTS:SPNVD – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, earnings and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Superior Energy Services’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aris Water Solutions N/A N/A N/A Superior Energy Services -48.56% -73.42% -7.25%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Aris Water Solutions and Superior Energy Services, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aris Water Solutions 0 1 9 0 2.90 Superior Energy Services 0 0 0 0 N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Aris Water Solutions currently has a consensus price target of $19.43, suggesting a potential upside of 14.08%.

36.4% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 8.8% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by institutional investors. 29.8% of Aris Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 7.3% of Superior Energy Services shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Aris Water Solutions and Superior Energy Services’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Aris Water Solutions $229.25 million 4.23 -$9.22 million N/A N/A Superior Energy Services $2.13 billion 0.00 -$858.11 million ($9.00) N/A

Aris Water Solutions has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Superior Energy Services.

Summary

Aris Water Solutions beats Superior Energy Services on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Aris Water Solutions

Aris Water Solutions, Inc., an environmental infrastructure and solutions company, provides water handling and recycling solutions. The company's produced water handling business gathers, transports, unless recycled, and handles produced water generated from oil and natural gas production. Its water solutions business develops and operates recycling facilities to treat, store, and recycle produced water. The company was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

About Superior Energy Services

Superior Energy Services, Inc. engages in the provision of oilfield services and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Drilling Products & Services, Onshore Completion & Workover Services, Production Services and Technical Solutions. The Drilling Products and Services segment provides downhole drilling tools and surface rentals. The Onshore Completion and Workover Services segment offers pressure pumping, fluid management and workover services. The Production Services segment gives intervention services. The Technical Solutions segment involves in the products and services that address customer-specific needs with applications, which typically require engineering, manufacturing or project planning. The company was founded by Terence E. Hall in 1989 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

