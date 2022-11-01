Contrasting L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN)

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) and Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) are both large-cap aerospace companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, dividends, valuation and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Garmin’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio L3Harris Technologies $17.81 billion 2.65 $1.85 billion $5.76 42.79 Garmin $4.98 billion 3.39 $1.08 billion $4.99 17.64

L3Harris Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Garmin. Garmin is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than L3Harris Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk and Volatility

Analyst Ratings

L3Harris Technologies has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Garmin has a beta of 0.97, indicating that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of current recommendations for L3Harris Technologies and Garmin, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score L3Harris Technologies 0 5 5 0 2.50 Garmin 0 2 1 1 2.75

L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus target price of $272.36, suggesting a potential upside of 10.51%. Garmin has a consensus target price of $128.75, suggesting a potential upside of 46.24%. Given Garmin’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Garmin is more favorable than L3Harris Technologies.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

83.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 62.5% of Garmin shares are held by institutional investors. 1.0% of L3Harris Technologies shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 20.3% of Garmin shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares L3Harris Technologies and Garmin’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets L3Harris Technologies 6.71% 13.04% 7.31% Garmin 19.54% 17.13% 13.32%

Dividends

L3Harris Technologies pays an annual dividend of $4.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Garmin pays an annual dividend of $2.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.3%. L3Harris Technologies pays out 77.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Garmin pays out 58.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. L3Harris Technologies has raised its dividend for 20 consecutive years and Garmin has raised its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Garmin is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Garmin beats L3Harris Technologies on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies, Inc., an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions. It also manufactures and integrates mission systems for maritime platforms, such as signals intelligence and multi-intelligence platforms; unmanned surface and undersea autonomous solutions; and power and ship control systems and other electronic and electrical products and systems. In addition, this segment offers advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions. Its Space and Airborne Systems segment offers space payloads, sensors, and full-mission solutions; classified intelligence and cyber defense solutions; mission avionics; and electronic warfare systems. The company's Communication Systems segment provides tactical communications; broadband secured mobile networked communication equipment, including airborne, space, and surface data link terminals, ground stations, and transportable tactical satellite communication (SATCOM) systems for use in manned aircraft, unmanned aerial vehicles, and naval ships; and helmet and weapon mounted integrated night vision systems. This segment also offers radios, systems applications, and equipment for critical public safety and professional communications; and SATCOM terminals and battlefield management networks. Its Aviation Systems segment offers defense aviation products; commercial pilot training; and mission networks solutions for air traffic management. The company was formerly known as Harris Corporation and changed its name to L3Harris Technologies, Inc. in June 2019. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1895 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Florida.

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Australian Continent, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; activity tracking and smartwatch devices; and fitness and cycling accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms; and Connect IQ, an application development platform. The company's Outdoor segment offers adventure watches, outdoor handhelds, golf devices and mobile apps, and dog tracking and training devices. Its Aviation segment designs, manufactures, and markets various aircraft avionics solutions comprising integrated flight decks, electronic flight displays and instrumentation, navigation and communication products, automatic flight control systems and safety-enhancing technologies, audio control systems, engine indication systems, traffic awareness and avoidance solutions, ADS-B and transponder solutions, weather information and avoidance solutions, datalink and connectivity solutions, portable GPS navigators and wearables, and various services products. The company's Marine segment provides chartplotters and multi-function displays, cartography products, fish finders, sonar products, autopilot systems, radars, compliant instrument displays and sensors, VHF communication radios, handhelds and wearable devices, sailing products, entertainment, digital switching products, and trolling motors. Its Auto segment offers embedded computing models and infotainment systems; personal navigation devices; and cameras. The company sells its products through independent retailers, online retailers, dealers, distributors, installation and repair shops, and original equipment manufacturers, as well as an online webshop, garmin.com. Garmin Ltd. was founded in 1989 and is based in Schaffhausen, Switzerland.

