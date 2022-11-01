Contrasting ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY) and Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY)

Associated British Foods (OTCMKTS:ASBFY – Get Rating) and ITOCHU (OTCMKTS:ITOCY – Get Rating) are both large-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation and dividends.

Dividends

Associated British Foods pays an annual dividend of $0.26 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.7%. ITOCHU pays an annual dividend of $1.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. ITOCHU pays out 17.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Associated British Foods and ITOCHU, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Associated British Foods 1 10 0 0 1.91 ITOCHU 0 0 1 0 3.00

Risk and Volatility

Associated British Foods has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its stock price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ITOCHU has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Associated British Foods and ITOCHU’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Associated British Foods $19.14 billion 0.65 $654.05 million N/A N/A ITOCHU $100.44 billion 0.41 $6.70 billion $8.34 6.19

ITOCHU has higher revenue and earnings than Associated British Foods.

Profitability

This table compares Associated British Foods and ITOCHU’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Associated British Foods N/A N/A N/A ITOCHU 6.08% 15.90% 6.15%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.1% of ITOCHU shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

ITOCHU beats Associated British Foods on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Associated British Foods

Associated British Foods plc operates as a diversified food, ingredients, and retail company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Grocery, Sugar, Agriculture, Ingredients, and Retail. The Grocery segment manufactures and sells grocery products, including hot beverages, sugar and sweeteners, vegetable oils, balsamic vinegars, bread and baked goods, cereals, ethnic foods, and meat products to retail, wholesale, and foodservice businesses. The Sugar segment is involved in growing, processing, and selling sugar beet and sugar cane to industrial users. The Agriculture segment manufactures and sells animal feeds; and provides other products and services for the agriculture sector. The Ingredients segment manufactures bakers' yeast, bakery ingredients, enzymes, lipids, yeast extracts, and cereal specialties. The Retail segment is involved in buying and merchandising clothing and accessories through the Primark and Penneys retail chains, which offer womenswear, menswear, children's wear, footwear, accessories, homeware, and skincare products. The company was founded in 1935 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. Associated British Foods plc is a subsidiary of Wittington Investments Limited.

About ITOCHU

ITOCHU Corporation engages in trading and importing/exporting various products worldwide. The company's Textile segment produces and sells fiber and garment materials, textiles fabrics, apparel, and industrial materials; and imports lifestyle brands, fashion accessories, and garments in various areas, such as luxury, casual, and sports. Its Machinery segment provides engineering, procurement, and construction services; operates water and environmental, infrastructure, renewable energy, oil and gas, petrochemical, and independent power producer projects and plants; sells and leases aircraft and related equipment; sells automobiles, construction machinery, electronic systems, industrial machinery, and medical devices; and owns and charters ships. The company's Metals & Minerals segment engages in mining and trading of iron ore, coal, uranium, base metals, and minor metals; trading in non-ferrous metal materials; and processing and trading in steel products. Its Energy & Chemicals segment trades in crude oil, petroleum products, LPG, LNG, natural gas, hydrogen, organic and inorganic chemicals, synthetic resins, household goods, fine chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronic materials, as well as generates and trades in power. The company's Food segment produces, distributes, and retails food products. Its General Products & Realty segment produces and sells paper, pulp, natural rubber, tire, and wood products and materials; develops and operates real estate properties, such as housing, logistics facilities, and other projects; and offers logistics services. The company's ICT & Financial Business segment offers IT solutions, Internet related and venture capital services, mobile telephone equipment and services, BPO, broadcasting and communications, entertainment and content services, outsourcing services for healthcare and preventive medicine, and financial and insurance brokerage services. The company was founded in 1858 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

