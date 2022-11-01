Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED) Short Interest Up 6.7% in October

Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,670,000 shares, an increase of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 7,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,620,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.

Institutional Trading of Consolidated Edison

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in Consolidated Edison by 327.6% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 325 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Consolidated Edison in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Consolidated Edison in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $89.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Consolidated Edison from $94.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Consolidated Edison in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Consolidated Edison from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.50.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $88.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,261,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,874,933. The stock has a market cap of $31.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.25, a PEG ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Consolidated Edison has a twelve month low of $75.40 and a twelve month high of $102.21.

Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.12 billion. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 7.83% and a net margin of 11.16%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Consolidated Edison Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 15th. Consolidated Edison’s payout ratio is presently 69.15%.

Consolidated Edison Company Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.5 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,555 customers in parts of Manhattan.

