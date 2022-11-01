Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL) Short Interest Up 11.4% in October

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNSL – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,450,000 shares, a growth of 11.4% from the September 30th total of 2,200,000 shares. Approximately 3.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 324,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 7.6 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CNSL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Consolidated Communications in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on Consolidated Communications from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th.

Consolidated Communications Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of Consolidated Communications stock opened at $5.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.05 and its 200-day moving average is $6.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $596.60 million, a PE ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98. Consolidated Communications has a 12-month low of $4.09 and a 12-month high of $8.99.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications ( NASDAQ:CNSL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $298.39 million for the quarter. Consolidated Communications had a positive return on equity of 6.08% and a negative net margin of 8.64%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNSL. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at $25,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the second quarter valued at $43,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Consolidated Communications by 38.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,183 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Quadrant LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Consolidated Communications during the first quarter valued at $43,000. 81.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Communications Company Profile

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband and business communication solutions for consumer, commercial, and carrier channels in the United States. It offers high-speed broadband Internet access and voice over Internet protocol (VoIP) phone services; commercial data connectivity services in various markets, including Ethernet services, private line data services, software defined wide area network, and multi-protocol label switching services; networking services; cloud-based services; data center and disaster recovery solutions; and wholesale services to regional and national interexchange, and wireless carriers comprising cellular backhaul and other fiber transport solutions.

Featured Stories

