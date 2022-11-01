Conflux Trading 1.4% Higher This Week (CFX)

Conflux (CFX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. One Conflux coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0382 or 0.00000186 BTC on exchanges. Conflux has a total market cap of $79.94 million and $2.31 million worth of Conflux was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Conflux has traded 1.4% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,527.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000625 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00022141 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.20 or 0.00268917 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.53 or 0.00119505 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.96 or 0.00730549 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $115.58 or 0.00563059 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000763 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004865 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47.99 or 0.00233766 BTC.

Conflux Coin Profile

CFX is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Octopus hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 25th, 2020. Conflux’s total supply is 5,278,164,274 coins and its circulating supply is 2,090,735,404 coins. The official message board for Conflux is confluxnetwork.medium.com. Conflux’s official website is confluxnetwork.org. The Reddit community for Conflux is https://reddit.com/r/conflux_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Conflux’s official Twitter account is @conflux_network and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Conflux Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Conflux (CFX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Users are able to generate CFX through the process of mining. Conflux has a current supply of 5,278,164,274 with 2,090,735,404.0113816 in circulation. The last known price of Conflux is 0.03768608 USD and is down -0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 54 active market(s) with $2,110,576.22 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://confluxnetwork.org/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Conflux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Conflux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Conflux using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

