COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

COMSovereign Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:COMS – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,510,000 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the September 30th total of 4,300,000 shares. Currently, 5.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 18,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

COMSovereign Stock Performance

Shares of COMSovereign stock remained flat at $0.06 on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 13,168,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,370,563. COMSovereign has a fifty-two week low of $0.04 and a fifty-two week high of $1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.18.

Institutional Trading of COMSovereign

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of COMSovereign in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in COMSovereign during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners purchased a new stake in COMSovereign during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,214,000. 6.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COMSovereign Company Profile

COMSovereign Holding Corp. provides technologically-advanced telecom solutions for network operators, mobile device carriers, governmental units, and other enterprises worldwide. The company offers packet microwave solutions that transmit broadband voice, video, and data, as well as enable service providers, government agencies, enterprises, and other organizations; and in-band full-duplex technologies that alleviate the performance limitations of the principal transmission technologies.

