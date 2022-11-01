Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID) Stock Price Up 6.6%

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional (NYSE:SID – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 6.6% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $2.58 and last traded at $2.57. 191,591 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average session volume of 4,093,407 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.41.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on SID shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Bradesco Corretora lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. TheStreet cut shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold”.

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a 50-day moving average of $2.62 and a 200-day moving average of $3.21.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional ( NYSE:SID Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional had a net margin of 8.71% and a return on equity of 15.56%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional will post 0.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SID. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 9.8% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,467,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 131,534 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 158.7% in the 3rd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 63,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $152,000 after purchasing an additional 39,237 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its position in Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 1,561.6% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 14,663 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,917 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 17,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional by 114.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 97,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 51,870 shares in the last quarter. 2.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Companhia Siderúrgica Nacional operates as an integrated steel producer in Brazil and Latin America. It operates in five segments: Steel, Mining, Logistics, Energy, and Cement. The company offers flat steel products, such as high, medium, low carbon, micro-alloyed, ultra-low-carbon, and interstitial free slabs; hot-rolled products, including heavy and light-gauge hot-rolled coils and sheets; cold-rolled products comprising cold-rolled coils and sheets; galvanized products; tin mill products that consist of flat-rolled low-carbon steel coils or sheets; and profiles, channels, UPE sections, and steel sleepers for the distribution, packaging, automotive, home appliance, and construction industries.

