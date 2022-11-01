Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,500,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the September 30th total of 74,910,000 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,360,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CMCSA. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $45.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Benchmark lowered their price target on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $57.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Comcast from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Comcast from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Comcast presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.67.

CMCSA stock traded down $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,865,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,664,045. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $139.28 billion, a PE ratio of 27.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.98. Comcast has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $54.59.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s payout ratio is 93.91%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 1,476.6% in the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 741 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $4,347,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives raised its stake in shares of Comcast by 566.7% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 900 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Comcast by 47.8% in the first quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,011 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT boosted its holdings in Comcast by 550.0% in the first quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 1,027 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Comcast in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

