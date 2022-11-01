Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.
Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.2 %
CBAN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,191. The company has a market capitalization of $243.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.52. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.05%.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAN. DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
About Colony Bankcorp
Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Colony Bankcorp (CBAN)
- Uber Stock Surge On The Back Of Profitabilty
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Bankcorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Bankcorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.