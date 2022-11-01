Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN) Short Interest Update

Colony Bankcorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBAN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,500 shares, a decline of 10.5% from the September 30th total of 234,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 39,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Colony Bankcorp Stock Down 0.2 %

CBAN stock traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.77. The company had a trading volume of 287 shares, compared to its average volume of 33,191. The company has a market capitalization of $243.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 0.52. Colony Bankcorp has a 52 week low of $12.89 and a 52 week high of $19.28. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.64.

Colony Bankcorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 4th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $0.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 3rd. Colony Bankcorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.05%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 675.7% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,599,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,202,000 after purchasing an additional 3,135,608 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC raised its stake in Colony Bankcorp by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 1,467,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,407,000 after acquiring an additional 102,586 shares during the period. Banc Funds Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Colony Bankcorp by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 974,744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,198,000 after purchasing an additional 105,244 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colony Bankcorp by 44.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 666,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,451,000 after purchasing an additional 204,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FJ Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colony Bankcorp in the first quarter valued at about $7,525,000. Institutional investors own 73.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CBAN. DA Davidson cut shares of Colony Bankcorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $16.75 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Colony Bankcorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

About Colony Bankcorp

Colony Bankcorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Colony Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial and consumer customers. The company offers various deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits. It also provides loans to small and medium-sized businesses; residential and commercial construction, and land development loans; commercial real estate loans; commercial loans; agri-business and production loans; residential mortgage loans; home equity loans; and consumer loans.

