Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTSH) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 2nd. Analysts expect Cognizant Technology Solutions to post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

CTSH opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $32.23 billion, a PE ratio of 14.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day moving average of $68.16. Cognizant Technology Solutions has a 52-week low of $55.40 and a 52-week high of $93.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23.

Get Cognizant Technology Solutions alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $89.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Barclays cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $80.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $100.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cognizant Technology Solutions

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cognizant Technology Solutions

In other Cognizant Technology Solutions news, Director Zein Abdalla sold 4,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total value of $285,841.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 13,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $887,104.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 651 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,541 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $227,000 after buying an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 16,337 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 42.3% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,383 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 90.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognizant Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.