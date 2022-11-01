Cogent Biosciences (NASDAQ:COGT) Shares Down 4.9%

Cogent Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:COGT – Get Rating) was down 4.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $12.89 and last traded at $12.98. Approximately 10,180 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 543,473 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.65.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Guggenheim raised their price target on Cogent Biosciences to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th.

Get Cogent Biosciences alerts:

Cogent Biosciences Trading Down 4.2 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $15.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.93.

Institutional Trading of Cogent Biosciences

Cogent Biosciences ( NASDAQ:COGT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The technology company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by ($0.07). As a group, analysts predict that Cogent Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Veritable L.P. grew its holdings in Cogent Biosciences by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 57,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,180 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new position in Cogent Biosciences in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cogent Biosciences by 11.0% in the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 3,900,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,211,000 after buying an additional 385,091 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Life Sciences Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cogent Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth about $19,862,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Cogent Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth about $130,000.

Cogent Biosciences Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cogent Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing precision therapies for genetically defined diseases. Its lead product candidate includes CGT9486, a selective tyrosine kinase inhibitor designed to inhibit the KIT D816V mutation that drives systemic mastocytosis, as well as other mutations in KIT exon 17, which are found in patients with advanced gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cogent Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cogent Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.