Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX) Short Interest Update

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 405,300 shares, a decrease of 11.2% from the September 30th total of 456,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 442,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Cidara Therapeutics Trading Down 1.8 %

Shares of Cidara Therapeutics stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $0.60. 300 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 217,203. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 1.47. Cidara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.40 and a twelve month high of $1.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.63.

Cidara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CDTX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.09. Cidara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 239.94% and a negative return on equity of 1,522.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Cidara Therapeutics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Cidara Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 143,850 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after acquiring an additional 33,325 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Cidara Therapeutics by 23.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,099,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 209,830 shares during the period. Monashee Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cidara Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $307,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,437,845 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 23,588 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Cidara Therapeutics by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 176,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $147,000 after buying an additional 21,837 shares during the last quarter. 39.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cidara Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $6.00.

Cidara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cidara Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of long-acting anti-infectives for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and oncology in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is rezafungin acetate, a novel molecule in the echinocandin class of antifungals for the treatment and prevention of invasive fungal infections, including candidemia and invasive candidiasis, which are fungal infections associated with high mortality rates.

