Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI) Short Interest Update

Churchill Capital Corp VI (NYSE:CCVI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a decline of 8.3% from the September 30th total of 9,600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 128,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Stock Performance

Churchill Capital Corp VI stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.95. 79,140 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 193,654. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $9.83. Churchill Capital Corp VI has a fifty-two week low of $9.71 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Churchill Capital Corp VI

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 121.2% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,817 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 152.6% in the 1st quarter. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC now owns 34,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after acquiring an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Churchill Capital Corp VI in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $453,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Churchill Capital Corp VI by 620.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 180,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 155,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in shares of Churchill Capital Corp VI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,871,000. Institutional investors own 66.46% of the company’s stock.

Churchill Capital Corp VI Company Profile

Churchill Capital Corp VI does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

