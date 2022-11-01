Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,860,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the September 30th total of 4,150,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Church & Dwight Price Performance

NYSE:CHD traded down $2.24 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $74.13. 4,847,074 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,589,417. The company has a market cap of $18.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.82 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $86.95. Church & Dwight has a 52-week low of $70.16 and a 52-week high of $105.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.31 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 21.89% and a net margin of 14.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Church & Dwight will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. Church & Dwight’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.12%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $80.00 to $72.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Church & Dwight from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lowered Church & Dwight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on Church & Dwight in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.21.

Insider Transactions at Church & Dwight

In other news, EVP Rene Hemsey sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total value of $383,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 6,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,503.43. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,176,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,905,727,000 after purchasing an additional 73,507 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 20.6% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,413,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $594,270,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,598 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 10.1% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,400,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,399,000 after purchasing an additional 405,360 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 1.5% during the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 4,140,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,528,000 after purchasing an additional 60,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Church & Dwight by 0.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,905,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,231,000 after purchasing an additional 24,901 shares in the last quarter. 82.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Church & Dwight

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates through three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; FLAWLESS products; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; and oral care products under the THERABREATH brand.

Featured Articles

