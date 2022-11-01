China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of China Green Agriculture (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

China Green Agriculture Stock Up 5.8 %

NYSE:CGA opened at $5.88 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.48. China Green Agriculture has a 52-week low of $4.29 and a 52-week high of $12.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in China Green Agriculture stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of China Green Agriculture, Inc. (NYSE:CGA – Get Rating) by 67.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,051 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.22% of China Green Agriculture worth $192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About China Green Agriculture

China Green Agriculture, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, production, and sale of various fertilizers and agricultural products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through four segments: Jinong, Gufeng, Yuxing, and Sales VIEs. Its fertilizer products comprise humic acid-based compound fertilizers, blended fertilizers, organic compound fertilizers, slow-release fertilizers, highly concentrated water-soluble fertilizers, and mixed organic-inorganic compound fertilizers, as well as develops, produces, and distributes agricultural products, such as fruits, vegetables, flowers, and colored seedlings.

