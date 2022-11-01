Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,019. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $226.87. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.25 and a beta of 1.45.

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GTLS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Chart Industries from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $259.00 in a report on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a sell rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Chart Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a buy rating and a $250.00 price objective on the stock. Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Chart Industries from $243.00 to $249.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on Chart Industries from $229.00 to $228.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chart Industries has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $221.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.

Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.

