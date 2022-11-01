Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Sunday. The company provided EPS guidance of $7.50-$8.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.14. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.10 billion-$2.20 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.13 billion. Chart Industries also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.00-$5.25 EPS.
Shares of NYSE:GTLS traded up $4.56 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $227.44. The stock had a trading volume of 10,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,019. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $196.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $180.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Chart Industries has a 1 year low of $108.29 and a 1 year high of $226.87. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.25 and a beta of 1.45.
Chart Industries (NYSE:GTLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Chart Industries had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 3.42%. The firm had revenue of $404.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $391.17 million. Research analysts expect that Chart Industries will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chart Industries in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chart Industries by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,156 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Chart Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Chart Industries by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Chart Industries in the 1st quarter valued at $247,000.
Chart Industries, Inc manufactures and sells engineered equipment for the energy and industrial gas industries worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Cryo Tank Solutions, Heat Transfer Systems, Specialty Products, and Repair, Service & Leasing. It provides bulk and packaged gas cryogenic solutions for the storage, distribution, vaporization, and application of industrial gases; cryogenic trailers, ISO containers, bulk storage tanks, loading facilities, and regasification equipment for delivering liquefied natural gas (LNG) into virtual pipeline applications; and large vacuum insulated storage tanks as equipment for purchasers of standard liquefaction plants.
