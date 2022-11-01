Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC decreased its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 31,145 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $6,664,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CRL. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 28,092 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $7,977,000 after purchasing an additional 2,197 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 7.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 8,535 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 151,994 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,161,000 after acquiring an additional 15,702 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 15.7% in the second quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 22,024 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,996 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.20% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

NYSE CRL traded down $6.23 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $206.02. The company had a trading volume of 34,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,274. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $203.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $222.11. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $181.36 and a fifty-two week high of $448.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

Charles River Laboratories International ( NYSE:CRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.74 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $973.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $995.12 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 21.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Joseph W. Laplume sold 200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.13, for a total transaction of $45,226.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,695,815.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $325.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Evercore ISI cut their target price on Charles River Laboratories International to $260.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International to $280.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.33.

Charles River Laboratories International Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

