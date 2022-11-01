Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY) Rating Increased to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

Century Casinos (NASDAQ:CNTY – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Century Casinos from $20.00 to $13.00 in a report on Monday, August 8th. JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Century Casinos in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Century Casinos Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:CNTY traded up $0.21 on Monday, hitting $7.95. 61,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 95,634. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.87. Century Casinos has a 1-year low of $6.10 and a 1-year high of $16.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.22 and its 200 day moving average is $8.08. The company has a market capitalization of $237.42 million, a PE ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 2.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Century Casinos

Century Casinos ( NASDAQ:CNTY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.06. Century Casinos had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 16.02%. The business had revenue of $111.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $112.30 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Century Casinos will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Century Casinos during the first quarter valued at $53,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Century Casinos by 98.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 9,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 4,492 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Century Casinos by 49.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 3,157 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Century Casinos during the second quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Century Casinos by 14.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 14,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 1,799 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Century Casinos Company Profile

Century Casinos, Inc is an international casino entertainment company, which engages in the development and operation of gaming establishments, lodging, restaurant, horse racing, and entertainment facilities. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States, Poland, and Corporate and Other.

