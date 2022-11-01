Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY) Price Target Raised to GBX 85

Centrica (OTCMKTS:CPYYY – Get Rating) had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group from GBX 80 ($0.97) to GBX 85 ($1.03) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Centrica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Centrica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. HSBC raised shares of Centrica from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Centrica from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 110 ($1.33) in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Centrica from GBX 94 ($1.14) to GBX 120 ($1.45) in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.00.

Centrica Price Performance

Shares of Centrica stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $3.47. 6,110 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,576. Centrica has a 12 month low of $2.94 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.79.

Centrica Company Profile

Centrica plc operates as an integrated energy company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Norway, North America, and internationally. The company operates through British Gas Services & Solutions, British Gas Energy, Centrica Business Solutions, Bord Gáis Energy, Energy Marketing & Trading, and Upstream segments.

