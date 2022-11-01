Celo Dollar Price Tops $1.00 on Top Exchanges (CUSD)

Celo Dollar (CUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 31st. Celo Dollar has a market capitalization of $49.45 million and approximately $253,762.00 worth of Celo Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo Dollar token can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00004862 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Celo Dollar has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Celo Dollar

Celo Dollar was first traded on June 28th, 2020. Celo Dollar’s total supply is 57,241,566 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,616,022 tokens. The Reddit community for Celo Dollar is https://reddit.com/r/celo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Celo Dollar’s official website is celo.org. Celo Dollar’s official Twitter account is @celoorg and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Celo Dollar

According to CryptoCompare, “cUSD (Celo Dollars) are a stable asset that follows the US Dollar. With cUSD, users can share money faster, cheaper, and more easily on their mobile phones.The official Celo Dollar ticker is “CUSD” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo Dollar using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

