Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) Short Interest Down 6.7% in October

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 674,400 shares, a decrease of 6.7% from the September 30th total of 722,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 103,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.5 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CLLS shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Cellectis from $34.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Cellectis in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Get Cellectis alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cellectis

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cellectis by 11.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,348,312 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,816,000 after acquiring an additional 133,587 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 166.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 603,253 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 376,862 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cellectis by 12.4% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 452,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 50,039 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 112.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 253,725 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $718,000 after acquiring an additional 134,164 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cellectis by 30.7% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 186,018 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $526,000 after acquiring an additional 43,677 shares in the last quarter. 23.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cellectis Stock Performance

CLLS traded down $0.01 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.47. 812 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,910. The firm has a market cap of $112.58 million, a P/E ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.77 and its 200 day moving average is $3.06. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Cellectis has a one year low of $2.15 and a one year high of $13.08.

Cellectis (NASDAQ:CLLS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.50 million. Cellectis had a negative net margin of 364.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.36%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cellectis will post -2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cellectis Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cellectis SA, a clinical stage biotechnological company, develops immuno-oncology products based on gene-edited T-cells that express chimeric antigen receptors to target and eradicate cancer cells. It operates through two segments, Therapeutics and Plants. The company is developing UCART19, an allogeneic T-cell product candidate for the treatment of CD19-expressing hematologic malignancies, such as acute lymphoblastic leukemia; ALLO-501 and ALLO-501A to treat relapsed/refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma and follicular lymphoma; ALLO-316 for the treatment of Renal Cell Carcinoma; UCART123 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia; and UCART22 to treat B-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cellectis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cellectis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.