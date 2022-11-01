Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Issues Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.
Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ:CWST traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 294,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,083. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several brokerages have issued reports on CWST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.
Casella Waste Systems Company Profile
Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.
