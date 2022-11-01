Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Issues Earnings Results

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Friday. The industrial products company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $295.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.48 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 5.10% and a return on equity of 13.33%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share.

Casella Waste Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ:CWST traded up $1.60 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $81.81. The company had a trading volume of 294,361 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,083. Casella Waste Systems has a 52 week low of $63.90 and a 52 week high of $92.75. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a PE ratio of 78.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $79.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.19.

Get Casella Waste Systems alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWST. StockNews.com lowered shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Casella Waste Systems

In other news, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, Director Douglas R. Casella sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.08, for a total value of $1,681,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 208,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,553,633.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO Edmond Coletta sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.79, for a total transaction of $837,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,431,168.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 36,600 shares of company stock worth $3,079,431. Corporate insiders own 5.05% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,865,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,276,000 after buying an additional 9,202 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $962,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL purchased a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter worth about $453,000. Institutional investors own 96.50% of the company’s stock.

Casella Waste Systems Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Casella Waste Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Casella Waste Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.