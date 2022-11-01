Cargojet (TSE:CJT) Price Target Raised to C$185.00

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Scotiabank from C$180.00 to C$185.00 in a report released on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 38.83% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. ATB Capital cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$287.00 to C$286.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. TD Securities upped their price objective on shares of Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on shares of Cargojet from C$185.00 to C$158.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Cargojet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of C$196.36.

TSE:CJT traded up C$0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$133.26. 27,987 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 66,054. The company has a market cap of C$2.30 billion and a PE ratio of 12.13. Cargojet has a 1 year low of C$109.69 and a 1 year high of C$194.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$127.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$139.77.

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total transaction of C$112,047.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,587.93.

Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

