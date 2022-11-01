Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.93.
Capstone Copper Stock Up 11.7 %
Shares of CS stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.78.
Capstone Copper Company Profile
Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.
Featured Stories
- Online Lender SoFi Jumps 14% On Better-Than-Expected Q3 Results
- Why American Water Works May Not Want a Fed Pivot
- Strong Q3 Driving Growth At S&P 500 Component Citizens Financial
- The Institutions Are Comfortable With The Furniture Industry
- It’s Still Not Too Late To Get Into Energy Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.