Capstone Copper (TSE:CS) Price Target Cut to C$4.50 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Capstone Copper (TSE:CS – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$4.75 to C$4.50 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 27.48% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$7.00 to C$6.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on Capstone Copper from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a report on Tuesday. CIBC reduced their price objective on Capstone Copper from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Capstone Copper in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Capstone Copper from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$5.93.

Get Capstone Copper alerts:

Capstone Copper Stock Up 11.7 %

Shares of CS stock traded up C$0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$3.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,057,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,499,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.49. Capstone Copper has a twelve month low of C$2.25 and a twelve month high of C$7.79. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$3.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.78.

Capstone Copper Company Profile

Capstone Copper ( TSE:CS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.07 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$455.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$462.80 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Capstone Copper will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

(Get Rating)

Capstone Copper Corp. operates as a copper mining company with focus on the Americas. It owns and operates the Pinto Valley copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; the Cozamin copper-silver mine located in Zacatecas, Mexico; the Mantos Blancos copper-silver mine located in the Antofagasta region, Chile; and 70% of the Mantoverde copper-gold mine located in the Atacama region, Chile.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Capstone Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstone Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.