Canyon Creek Food (CVE:CYF) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $0.03

Shares of Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. (CVE:CYF – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.05, with a volume of 22000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Canyon Creek Food Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 million and a PE ratio of -0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.08.

About Canyon Creek Food

(Get Rating)

Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd. operates as a food processing company in Canada. The company provides fresh soups and other prepared food products. It offers its products to grocery retailers and various food service establishments comprising restaurants and institutions. Canyon Creek Food Company Ltd.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Canyon Creek Food Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canyon Creek Food and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.