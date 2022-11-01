Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Shares Sold by Cambiar Investors LLC

Cambiar Investors LLC reduced its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Rating) (TSE:CNR) by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 372,668 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 77,931 shares during the period. Canadian National Railway accounts for about 1.9% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $41,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1.0% in the second quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 9,608 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Canadian National Railway by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,508 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,812,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Dempze Nancy E increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 33,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 4.2% in the second quarter. Mattern Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $281,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Canadian National Railway by 2.1% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 4,876 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. 79.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Canadian National Railway Price Performance

Canadian National Railway stock traded down $0.66 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $117.78. The company had a trading volume of 60,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,237,195. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.05 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $115.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $116.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.01. Canadian National Railway has a 1-year low of $103.79 and a 1-year high of $137.19.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

Canadian National Railway ( NYSE:CNI Get Rating ) (TSE:CNR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 29.99% and a return on equity of 22.23%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian National Railway will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 7th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is currently 40.55%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $129.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Canadian National Railway from C$162.00 to C$148.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $119.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $141.55.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Featured Articles

