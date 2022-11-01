Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Friday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Can-Fite BioPharma Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CANF stock opened at $0.87 on Friday. Can-Fite BioPharma has a twelve month low of $0.69 and a twelve month high of $2.60. The company has a market cap of $23.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.88.

Can-Fite BioPharma (NYSE:CANF – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.30 million. Can-Fite BioPharma had a negative return on equity of 106.44% and a negative net margin of 1,405.44%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Can-Fite BioPharma will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Can-Fite BioPharma

Can-Fite BioPharma Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer, liver inflammatory diseases, and erectile dysfunction. The company's lead drug candidate Piclidenoson, which has been completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of psoriasis; and Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of COVID-19.

