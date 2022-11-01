Camellia (LON:CAM) Sets New 12-Month Low at $4,720.00

Camellia Plc (LON:CAM – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 4,720 ($57.03) and last traded at GBX 4,920 ($59.45), with a volume of 535 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 4,890 ($59.09).

Camellia Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of £135.89 million and a P/E ratio of 5,891.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.60, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.81. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 5,301.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 5,861.23.

Camellia Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were paid a GBX 44 ($0.53) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. This represents a yield of 0.76%. Camellia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 175.90%.

Camellia Company Profile

Camellia Plc engages in agriculture, engineering, and food services businesses in the United Kingdom, Bangladesh, India, Kenya, Malawi, North America, South Africa, and South America. The company's Agriculture division is involved in the production of macadamia nuts, tea, avocados, rubber, blueberries, maize, soya, barley, wine, apple, pear, plum, cherry, apricot, grapes, and forestry products, as well as livestock activities.

