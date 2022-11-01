Cameco (TSE:CCO) Price Target Raised to C$41.00

Cameco (TSE:CCO – Get Rating) (NYSE:CCJ) had its price objective boosted by TD Securities from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$46.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Cameco from C$44.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Cameco has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$41.30.

CCO stock opened at C$32.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.24, a current ratio of 6.02 and a quick ratio of 4.51. The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$35.69 and a 200 day moving average price of C$32.61. The company has a market capitalization of C$13.97 billion and a P/E ratio of 215.40. Cameco has a 1-year low of C$23.03 and a 1-year high of C$41.05.

Cameco Corporation produces and sells uranium. It operates through two segments, Uranium and Fuel Services. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, as well as purchase and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

