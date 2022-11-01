Cambiar Investors LLC Sells 161 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Cambiar Investors LLC trimmed its stake in Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 74,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.15% of Euronet Worldwide worth $7,506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EEFT. OLD National Bancorp IN grew its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 1.7% during the first quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 6,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $828,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC now owns 7,474 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $752,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% during the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 3.6% in the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 5,699 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $573,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in Euronet Worldwide by 10.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $309,000 after buying an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. 93.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $140.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 24th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $174.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Euronet Worldwide currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.25.

EEFT stock traded up $1.33 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.34. The company had a trading volume of 2,988 shares, compared to its average volume of 430,389. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $83.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.47. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 1-year low of $71.60 and a 1-year high of $149.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.92 and a beta of 1.35.

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

