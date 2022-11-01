Cambiar Investors LLC Purchases 336 Shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,038 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned about 0.06% of Expeditors International of Washington worth $9,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 605.6% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 254 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Expeditors International of Washington by 2,866.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 267 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 283 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Expeditors International of Washington by 3,625.0% during the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. 89.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EXPD traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $98.61. 32,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,316,247. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 0.91. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.08 and a 12 month high of $137.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $100.13.

Expeditors International of Washington ( NASDAQ:EXPD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. Expeditors International of Washington had a return on equity of 42.95% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 7.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EXPD. Barclays dropped their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research downgraded Expeditors International of Washington from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $94.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Expeditors International of Washington from $101.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.75.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

