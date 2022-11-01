Cambiar Investors LLC Lowers Holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Cambiar Investors LLC cut its holdings in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 431,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,645 shares during the period. Centene accounts for 1.6% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.07% of Centene worth $36,543,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Centene by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC boosted its stake in Centene by 0.5% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 25,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. increased its stake in Centene by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 2,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 32,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 3,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Centene from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $103.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Centene from $108.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Centene from $99.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.60.

Shares of CNC traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $85.98. 46,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,807,305. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s 50 day moving average is $83.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.01. The company has a market capitalization of $48.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.09, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.57. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $68.45 and a 52 week high of $98.53.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.08. Centene had a net margin of 1.42% and a return on equity of 13.08%. The business had revenue of $35.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Centene Co. will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Centene Corporation operates as a multi-national healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured individuals in the United States. Its Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

