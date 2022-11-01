Cambiar Investors LLC Has $8.17 Million Stock Holdings in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC)

Cambiar Investors LLC raised its stake in East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) by 0.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,123 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 189 shares during the period. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.09% of East West Bancorp worth $8,173,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EWBC. Tobam acquired a new position in shares of East West Bancorp during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in East West Bancorp by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in East West Bancorp by 119.8% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in East West Bancorp by 868.8% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of East West Bancorp by 3,385.7% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

Get East West Bancorp alerts:

East West Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of EWBC stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $72.10. The stock had a trading volume of 12,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 872,299. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.12, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a 1-year low of $61.65 and a 1-year high of $93.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.23 and its 200-day moving average is $70.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

East West Bancorp Dividend Announcement

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.02). East West Bancorp had a net margin of 44.11% and a return on equity of 17.69%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 7.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 1st will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on East West Bancorp from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of East West Bancorp to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. StockNews.com started coverage on East West Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on East West Bancorp from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on East West Bancorp to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.67.

About East West Bancorp

(Get Rating)

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for East West Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for East West Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.