Cambiar Investors LLC Has $50.19 Million Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Cambiar Investors LLC lessened its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 626,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,311 shares during the quarter. Colgate-Palmolive accounts for approximately 2.2% of Cambiar Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Cambiar Investors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Colgate-Palmolive worth $50,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 171,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,106,000 after buying an additional 6,275 shares in the last quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 21.5% during the first quarter. Austin Asset Management Co Inc now owns 2,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the first quarter worth about $977,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 58,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,398,000 after buying an additional 2,478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.62% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,913 shares in the company, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 656 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.58, for a total transaction of $50,892.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $613,890.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 24,703 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.25, for a total value of $2,007,118.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,913,243.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 125,802 shares of company stock worth $10,100,532 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.87. 189,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,556,043. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $67.84 and a 12 month high of $85.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $77.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 0.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 10.87% and a return on equity of 304.29%. The business had revenue of $4.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.47 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

Colgate-Palmolive Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 20th. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 81.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.21.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Further Reading

