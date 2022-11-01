Cambiar Investors LLC Boosts Position in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Cambiar Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Get Rating) by 821.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,275,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,920,134 shares during the quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC owned 0.08% of ING Groep worth $32,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in ING Groep during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of ING Groep by 112.5% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of ING Groep by 68.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,585 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 1,463 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of ING Groep during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in ING Groep by 2,450.8% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 7,230 shares in the last quarter. 4.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Up 1.2 %

ING Groep stock traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.94. The stock had a trading volume of 233,498 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,234,819. ING Groep has a 12 month low of $8.14 and a 12 month high of $15.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market cap of $38.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.63.

ING Groep Cuts Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $4.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.65 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 21.17% and a return on equity of 7.16%. Research analysts predict that ING Groep will post 1.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th were given a dividend of $0.1737 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 10.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 12th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ING shares. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €14.50 ($14.80) to €14.70 ($15.00) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of ING Groep from €12.80 ($13.06) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of ING Groep from €12.00 ($12.24) to €15.00 ($15.31) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on ING Groep from €13.50 ($13.78) to €14.00 ($14.29) and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on ING Groep from €11.50 ($11.73) to €11.75 ($11.99) and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.37.

ING Groep Profile

ING Groep N.V., a financial institution, provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, Poland, Rest of Europe, North America, Latin America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in six segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, Wholesale Banking, and Corporate Line Banking.

