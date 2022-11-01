CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY) Given New €4.25 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

CaixaBank (OTCMKTS:CAIXY – Get Rating) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at Berenberg Bank from €4.10 ($4.18) to €4.25 ($4.34) in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.10 ($3.16) to €3.25 ($3.32) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €3.60 ($3.67) to €3.70 ($3.78) and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.35 ($4.44) to €4.00 ($4.08) in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale upped their target price on shares of CaixaBank from €4.00 ($4.08) to €4.10 ($4.18) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of CaixaBank from €3.90 ($3.98) to €4.20 ($4.29) in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.93.

CaixaBank Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OTCMKTS CAIXY traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.07. The stock had a trading volume of 116,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 365,825. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1.04 and its 200-day moving average is $1.03. CaixaBank has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.28.

About CaixaBank

CaixaBank, SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services in Spain and internationally. The company operates through Banking and Insurance, Equity Investments, and BPI segments. It also provides solutions related to security, protection, internationalization, and financing; traditional financial advice, independent advice, and broker services; asset management; liquidity management; capital markets, cash management, project finance, asset finance, and M&A services; and various financial services and solutions to public and private sector institutions, as well as distributes non-life and life risk insurance policies; and private banking services.

